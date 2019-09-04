UW-Superior Begins 2019 School Year

Students filled the YellowJacket Union as classes are now back in session for the Yellowjackets

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Fall is in the air which means classes are back in session around the Northland as UW-Superior held their first day of the fall semester today.

And with it comes students inside and out of the Yellowjacket Union beginning their homework for their classes or even hanging out with friends. One student we spoke with from St. Cloud says UWS was a no-brainier.

“I just really love the feel of the campus, it’s so warm and homey like there are fire places all over. It just feels like I am right at home”, Nichols Reberg, a sophomore at UW-Superior.

On Friday, there will be a kick-off party at the Yellowjacket Union Plaza starting at 7 p.m.