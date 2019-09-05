Blood Donors Needed for Hurricane Dorian Relief

DULUTH, MN- Blood centers across the country are expressing their need for donors as Hurricane Dorian hits the east coast.

Here in Duluth, multiple blood drives were held today, including at University of Minnesota Duluth.

All blood types are being accepted.

Leadership from Memorial Blood Centers, who put on the event, say a lot of the blood donated today will end up on the east coast.

“Those blood centers on the east coast are struggling because they are seeing a decrease in donors, their seeing a cancelled blood drives out that way. And so we are being asked to help on a national level really right now,” Memorial Blood Centers Senior Account Manager, Michele Keil says.

“Whether it be from high school students or college students- we really, really missed them during the summer months. And we’re so excited to have them back.”

According to the Memorial Blood Centers, 25% of their supply comes from students.

For a list of blood drive locations, and to learn how you can donate, click here: https://www.mbc.org/