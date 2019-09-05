Carlton County Pharmacies Second in State for Amount of Naloxone Dispensed

It all started in 2017 when the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy came out with a new naloxone prescribing protocol allowing people to get naloxone over the counter.

CLOQUET, Minn. – As the battle against the opioid crisis continues pharmacies in Carlton County are doing what they can to help stop overdoes deaths by giving out naloxone, the generic form of Narcan, over the counter.

According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2018 346 prescriptions of Narcan were dispensed per 100,000 people which is the second highest for any county in Minnesota.

The life-saving antidote can that can reverse opioid overdoses is available at all six pharmacies in Carlton County.

Carlton County Public Health and Human Services says the ease of access to naloxone is critical.

“In Carlton County you can purchase naloxone over the counter just like you would if you would get a flu shot. So it really increases access to naloxone in our community also helps to reduce the stigma around substance use disorder,” said Ali Mueller, a public health educator for Carlton County Public Health and Human Services.

The drug can reverse overdose effects giving those addicted to opioids a second chance that hopefully leads to them getting help.

“It really just comes down to we are saving lives in our community and we want to get people help and you can’t help them if they are not alive so having naloxone available is something that we can help save someone’s life and get treatment when we are ready,” said Mueller.