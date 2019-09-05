Classic Boat & Schooner Rendezvous Sailing into Bayfield

The Event Kicks off Friday, September 6 in Bayfield, Wisconsin

BAYFIELD, Wis. – The 2nd annual Lake Superior Tall Ships “Classic Boat & Schooner Rendezvous” is sailing back into Bayfield Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8.

The mission of the event is to raise funds and awareness for the Lake Superior Tall Ships Youth Sailing & Sea Cadets Program including sailing trips to Isle Royale and Minnesota’s North Shore.

Lake Superior Tall Ships is a non-profit organization.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, September 6

Students are invited to the docks and museums to learn about maritime history

Big Top Chautauqua Shanties and Shipwrecks sponsored by Lake Superior Tall Ships

Meet and Greet on the Bayfield Dock for all participating boats, organizations and sponsors

Saturday, September 7

Vessels and demonstrations at the Bayfield City Dock, Maritime Museum and Fishing Docks

Bayfield Coast Guard open house at the station in Bayfield

Classic Boat & Schooner Sail By or Boat Parade at the Bayfield City Dock

Pirate’s Ball from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion (Dress in costume as pirates, wenches, renegades, rogues, mermaids, scallywags,

damsels,scurvy dogs, buccaneers, scoundrals and rascals)

damsels,scurvy dogs, buccaneers, scoundrals and rascals) Molly and the Danger Band performs

Treasure Raffle and Live Auction

Dinner by Wild by Nature Deli

Click here to learn more information or to purchase tickets to this year’s Pirate’s Ball.