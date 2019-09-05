Classic Boat & Schooner Rendezvous Sailing into Bayfield
The Event Kicks off Friday, September 6 in Bayfield, Wisconsin
BAYFIELD, Wis. – The 2nd annual Lake Superior Tall Ships “Classic Boat & Schooner Rendezvous” is sailing back into Bayfield Friday, September 6 – Sunday, September 8.
The mission of the event is to raise funds and awareness for the Lake Superior Tall Ships Youth Sailing & Sea Cadets Program including sailing trips to Isle Royale and Minnesota’s North Shore.
Lake Superior Tall Ships is a non-profit organization.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, September 6
- Students are invited to the docks and museums to learn about maritime history
- Big Top Chautauqua Shanties and Shipwrecks sponsored by Lake Superior Tall Ships
- Meet and Greet on the Bayfield Dock for all participating boats, organizations and sponsors
Saturday, September 7
- Vessels and demonstrations at the Bayfield City Dock, Maritime Museum and Fishing Docks
- Bayfield Coast Guard open house at the station in Bayfield
- Classic Boat & Schooner Sail By or Boat Parade at the Bayfield City Dock
- Pirate’s Ball from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion (Dress in costume as pirates, wenches, renegades, rogues, mermaids, scallywags,
damsels,scurvy dogs, buccaneers, scoundrals and rascals)
- Molly and the Danger Band performs
- Treasure Raffle and Live Auction
- Dinner by Wild by Nature Deli
Click here to learn more information or to purchase tickets to this year’s Pirate’s Ball.