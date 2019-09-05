College of St. Scholastica Hosts Annual Convocation Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica celebrated the start of the academic year today by hosting their annual convocation ceremony.

The annual celebration is one more way to welcome new students to campus.

This year the college brought back alumni from years past including members of the Saints Heritage Club, which are alumni that graduated at least 50 years ago.

“To be able to glimpse into the lives of alum who came before them and really recognize that they are here on the shoulders and backs of all the alums who came before them. It’s really wonderful way for our alums to be connected to our student body,” said Alumni Engagement Officer Laura Johnson.

The College of St. Scholastica welcomed nearly 500 students for this academic school year.