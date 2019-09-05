New Fall Menu Features Zesty, Savory Items at Ledge Rock Grille

Cooking Connection: Pork Belly Tacos

LARSMONT, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, FOX 21’s Brett Scott is in the kitchen with Chef Richard Selz from Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages.

The restaurant is proud to debut a new menu that combines the best of a classic lakeshore meal with global flavors and fresh, quality ingredients.

The restaurant is open for breakfast lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Chef Simon Gilna and Richard Selz collaborated for more than a year to develop the new menu.

They also partnered with many local food suppliers to create the dishes.

The menu is inspired by American Southwest and Thai cuisine featuring refreshed interpretations of many classic American meals.

“We were looking to add more variety to the menu. We wanted to take some risks and have some surprises,” said Gilna. “We focused mightily on the details. We spent a lot of time thinking about the ingredients and the preparation of each dish. Our guests will be able to taste a significant difference.”

Selz said the kitchen is committed to cooking with the freshest and best ingredients.

That means new partnerships with companies like Yker Acres in Carlton, to supply pasteurized, heritage hogs, a sustainable farm in Pennsylvania to supply chicken, kale and lettuce delivered daily from a farm in Two Harbors.

“The dynamic, forward thinking approach with this menu is very exciting,” Selz said. “It shows a commitment from everyone here at Larsmont Cottages to create a special dining experience. At the end of the day I want everyone to be 100 percent satisfied with their meal.”

One thing that guests will recognize on the new menu is the walleye entree.

“That is our No. 1 seller and when people come to the North Shore, they expect to see walleye on the menu,” Gilna said. “There is no way we were going to remove that. It is a classic for a reason.”

Ledge Rock Grille is open Sunday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Click here to view the current menu.