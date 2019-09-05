Pop Up Shaving Cream Art Night

The artwork uses food coloring on the shaving cream which is then transferred to a card.

DULUTH, Minn. – A free community event allowed kids to get creative with shaving cream art to help welcome the homeless at Harrison Community Center in Lincoln Park.

The cards will be written on at a later date are part of care packages for people who are homeless who left Duluth for the summer and are returning this fall.

While playing with shaving cream was fun it is part of a larger lesson for kids.

“If you don’t start when they are young so that they can learn you are not going to realize this will be a part of their normal practice. We want to teach all the kids in the community that when they get involved this should be a normal practice not something going above and beyond,” said Patrick Weber of Northern Expressions Arts Collective.

Northern Expression Arts Collective encourages people to reach out if they would like to donate to the care packages.