Prep Volleyball: Spartans, Oredockers Pick Up Road Wins

Superior and Ashland went on the road and got the win in their respective Duluth match-ups.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a pair of Wisconsin vs. Duluth volleyball match-ups, Superior got the win over Duluth Marshall 3-1 and Ashland knocked off Duluth Denfeld 3-1.

The Hilltoppers fell 2-0 to the Spartans and managed to win the third set. But Superior clamped down to take the fourth and deciding set for the win.