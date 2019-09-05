Shredding Day for Documents at Proctor Federal Credit Union

Cars lined up to a large truck in the back of the credit union where dozens of people brought in boxes and even car loads full of their sensitive documents to be destroyed.

DULUTH, Minn. – Each year many Northlanders are inundated with dozens of documents containing their personal information and on Thursday the Proctor Federal Credit Union hosted a shredding truck for people to safely dispose of their documents.

They say their springtime shred day a brought in nearly four thousand pounds of documents to be shredded.

“We want to make sure that their identity is protected so we don’t want to get ahold of their social security number, your bank number because everything can be made in duplicate and go out in the black market then,” said Kara Rohweder the supervisor at Proctor Federal Credit Union.

PFCU says the free shred day happens twice a year as a way to give back to their members.