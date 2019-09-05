Three Dogs, Two Cats Die in Hibbing House Fire

HIBBING, Minn. – According to a Northland FireWire Facebook post, three dogs and two cats died in a Hibbing house fire early Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1700 Block of 1st Avenue around 5:25 p.m. in Hibbing.

Officials say no people were home when the fire started.

Authorities say the house was extensively damaged from the blaze.

Firefighters from Hibbing, Chisholm and Keewatin responded to the fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.