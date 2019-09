UMD Football Steamrolls Minot State in Season Opener

The Bulldogs put up over 350 yards of offense in the first half alone.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD quarterback John Larson finished with 279 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs ran past Minot State 52-7 Thursday night at Malosky Stadium.

Running back Wade Sullivan and wide receiver Quincy Woods each scored twice for the Bulldogs, who will travel to Minnesota State-Moorhead next week.