WITC Students Welcomed Back with Luau

SUPERIOR, Wis. – WITC students were welcomed back for the semester with a luau.

They enjoyed a pork lunch, smoothies, and got free henna tattoos.

College staff tell us it’s a great way to relieve students’ stress.

“They’ve got jobs, they’ve got families, they’ve got school now that they’re adding to their plate and this is just a chance to have some fun, get away from the homework, take a break and have some fun, win some fun prizes, get to know some students outside their programs,” said Becky Bourque, Students Life Coordinator at WITC Superior.

Programs for WITC students continue all semester.

They’re planning a paintball day at Superior Paintball and a murder mystery party at Fairlawn Mansion.