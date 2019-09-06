26th Annual Harvest Festival Bringing Together Local Farmers, Consumers

The 2019 Harvest Festival is Happening Saturday, September 7 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – For 26 years the Lake Superior Chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association has hosted the annual Harvest Festival.

This year’s event is taking place on Saturday, September 7 at Bayfront Fetival Park in Duluth.

Farmers and vendors will begin selling locally produced goods at 10:00 a.m. and wrap things up around 4:00 p.m.

Event organizers refer to the festival as food, learning, growing fun.

Harvest Festival features one of the largest farmers’ markets in the region, along with live music, crafts, nonprofit showcase, educational exhibits, family activities and more.

Admission and parking are free to the public.

Click here to learn more about the Harvest Festival and how you can get involved.