America is Running out of White Claw Hard Seltzer
Sales of the Drink Grew 283% to $327.7 Million in July
NEW YORK – White Claw is a victim of its own success: The hard seltzer brand confirmed a nationwide shortage in the United States, sparked by the drink’s rising popularity.
“We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw’s senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. “White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted.”
The company didn’t specify when stock will return to normal, but Gajiwala said it has been “allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position.”
White Claw has blown up recently, sparking memes and trend pieces. Sales of the drink grew 283% to $327.7 million in July compared to the same period last year. Its sales also accounted for nearly 55% of all hard seltzer sales for the week of July 4, a 200% increase since 2018’s Fourth of July sales, according to data from Nielsen.
The beverage, which is the industry leader, was launched by Mike’s Hard Lemonade maker Mark Anthony Brands in 2016. That same year, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) bought SpikedSeltzer, which led to Bon & Viv. Boston Beer began manufacturing Truly, another popular hard seltzer.