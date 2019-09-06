Bulldogs Soccer Starts 2019 Season With Victory Over Wildcats

Shannon King netted the lone goal for Minnesota Duluth in the 1-0 win

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s soccer team kicked off the 2019 season with a 1-0 victory over visiting Northern Michigan.

Sophomore defender Shannon King put away a header in the 28th minute, and sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Grenz came up with three saves in the clean sheet.

Next up for the Bulldogs is Michigan Tech on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Malosky Stadium.