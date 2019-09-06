City of Duluth Accepting Questions About Earned Sick And Safe Time

Questions can be submitted from now until September 30th

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Earned Sick and Safe Time Ordinance is set to take effect in January for businesses with more than five workers on staff.

Now, the City of Duluth is accepting public comments and questions on the proposed ordinance. The city will be hosting several training sessions starting next month so there will be no confusion once the ordinance goes into place.

“It’s huge that we get as much feedback as possible. We are trying to be as responsible as possible. This was an issue. There is no questioning it. What we are trying to do is make this minimum a disruption as possible”, said Ian Johnson, Code Compliance Officer.

