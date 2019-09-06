Duluth Police: Body Recovered From Minnesota Slip in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department the body of a male was pulled from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park Friday afternoon.

St. Louis County Rescue says the body was recovered at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Authorities say more information will be released upon positive identification of the body.

Police have not said whether the body of the recovered male is missing UMD student Jacob Lavoie.

Lavoie went missing early Sunday morning in Canal Park. Police say he was last seen leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden heading north toward the downtown area just after midnight.

Duluth Police say they will not be conducting interviews at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.