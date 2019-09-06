Farmers Prepare Orchards for Bayfield Apple Festival

Apple season is underway.

BAYFIELD, Wis.- Preparations are under way for the Bayfield apple festival which is just a month a way.

Workers at Bayfield Apple Co. say apple season is actually about two weeks behind schedule thanks to our late Spring.

It makes preparing jams, ciders and other apple goods more stressful since it’s a time sensitive activity.

“Preparing is fun. It’s always the anticipation of the preparation. I think what i’m concerned about is that it’s lasting so long– it’s already starting to cool down a bit and snow flurries are going to start flying, and at the same time you’re thinking, how much time do we have?” Bayfield Apple. Co. manager Michael Joyner said.

Bayfield Apple Co. thinks this will be a successful apple season, especially if we continue to get rainfall like we have in the last couple of weeks.