Hundreds of Runners Compete in Minnesota Mile

DULUTH, Minn. – Runners celebrated the fall season with the annual “Minnesota Mile.”

About seven-hundred runners took part in the one mile event along Duluth’s Skyline Parkway.

Racers enjoyed great views of Lake Superior and the St. Louis River.

“I’ve never run any race with the start with this beautiful view,” said Tom Sederquist, who won the Minnesota Mile with a time of 4:41. “It’s just incredible looking out over the lake on a day that’s sunny and clear like this. Fantastic. Worth it to run it just for that.”

One-hundred-fifty Minnesota Mile finishers will be randomly selected to win a spot in next year’s Garry Bjorkulnd Half Marathon.