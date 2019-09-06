Judge Cuts Millions from Shannon Miller Verdict, Orders UMD to Pay Fees

DULUTH, Minn. – A judge has cut $2.25 million from the payment for emotional damages owed to former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller.

In March 2018, Miller was originally awarded $3 million in emotional damages following a federal trial. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz said in his decision that “$750,000 is the highest amount that the jury could reasonably have awarded for past non‐economic harm.”

Miller can now either accept the court’s amended award of $750,000 or request a new trial. She has until September 20th to make that decision.

The reduction does not affect the amount Miller was awarded in lost wages and benefits.

In addition, Judge Schiltz ruled that Miller is owed about $2.4 million in attorney’s fees, interest, and expenses.

“We are pleased that the judge partially granted our motion and reduced the jury’s awarded amount for past non-economic loss by $2.25 million, from $3,000,000 down to $750,000, writing that the original award was ‘shockingly excessive,'” said Tim Pramas, Senior Associate General Counsel for the University of Minnesota Duluth. “With respect to the other aspects of the decision, we are still analyzing the judge’s decision and the various legal options available to us.”

The federal decision comes days after the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of a state lawsuit filed by Miller and two other former UMD women’s coaches.

Miller, former UMD softball coach Jen Banford, and former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles sued the Board of Regents claiming discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender.