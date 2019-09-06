Long-Time Duluth Catering Business and Restaurant Closing

DULUTH, MN- The Exchange Bakery and Cafe, which opened back in 1988, will officially close on September 30th.

Restaurant owner Mark Edwards cited an expiring lease and remodeling of the board of trade building – where the restaurant calls home – as the main reasons for the decision .

This all has left patrons wondering what comes next.

“People who get the cakes, they are all really disappointed and concerned about where they are going to get the exchange cake. So I feel we’re kinda disappointing them, but on the other hand, they are wishing us well. Who knows, we may have something come up in the future somewhere.”

Owners say, the restaurant will fulfill catering orders through October.