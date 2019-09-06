Poop Fairy PSA is Reminding Pet Owners to Pick Up After Their Dogs

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever wished the poop fairy would magically appear to pick up after your dog on daily walks?

Well the Regional Stormwater Protection Team is reminding dog owners that the poop fairy does not exist.

The RSP team recently released a playful PSA, starring the Non–Poop Fairy, to help educate the community on how dog waste can impact our water quality.

There can be a lot of dog waste in areas like parks and trails, which are typically near rivers and streams.

Most of them flow right back into Lake Superior.

“It brings in nutrients as well as pathogens and disease causing organisms that can make people sick. We want to keep our water safe to swim and fish,” said RSP Co-Chair Andrea Crouse.

There are nearly 70,000 dogs in the Twin ports and they make 14 million tons of poop annually.