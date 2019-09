Saints Volleyball Top Yellowjackets In Five-Set Thriller

The two teams traded set wins, until the Saints were able to come up with the fifth set victory.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In the opening match of the 2019 Stinger Classic, St. Scholastica topped UW-Superior 3-2 in non-conference action.

The Saints were lead by Brooke Schermann who had 23 kills and Espi Austvold who picked up 27 assists.

Action continues for both teams on Saturday at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.