Seven New Duluth Police Officers Sworn-In

The Duluth Police Department has been short on officers for quite a while and this second ceremony helps get them back to strength.

DULUTH, Minn. – Seven new police officers were sworn into the Duluth Police Department on Friday.

The selection process is rigorous and the department does interviews with family, friends, and even teachers of the officers to make sure the new hires are a perfect fit for the department.

Chief Mike Tusken knows the community plays a big role in helping these officers succeed.

“Our success is never about just what we do here at the police department, our success is always due to the community members in this community they are our strength they are the ones that allow us to be effective in doing policing in this city,” said Chief Tusken.

One of the seven members of the new officer class is Nick King a Duluth native who is excited to serve his city.

“I come from a family with a lot of law enforcement as well I’ve always wanted to help represent my city and help take care of the people in my city and help out as best I can take out I”ll never let Duluth down and it’s where I want to spend the rest of my life,” said King.

The new officers will start a four month field training period at the end of September so Duluthians will be able to see them out on the streets soon.