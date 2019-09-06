UMD’s Ordean Court Renovation Project Almost Complete

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth is nearly finished with their $2 million renovation project of Ordean Court, to make it the center piece of the campus.

Ordean Court is surrounded by Marshall Performing Arts and the Tweed Museum of Art buildings.

Over the years it was used as driveway where people would drop students off.

But now it will be the new outdoor campus social space.

It will include Wifi hubs so students can do homework outside.

Classes and events could also be held in the new renovated area.

“We didn’t really have a lot of outside gathering spots,” said Senior Communications Specialist Lori Melton.

“A lot of people come to UMD because of the natural surroundings. They’ll purposely choose this as a place where they can be outside between classes and enjoy beautiful Northern Minnesota,” Melton continues.

The renovation project is expected to be completed by early October.