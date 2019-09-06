Veterans Service Center Holds Open House

DULUTH, MN – The Veterans Service Center Office in Duluth held an open house Friday afternoon.

There, vets were able to grab a free lunch, tour the office and meet veteran service officers. Organizers say, it’s all to provide an open, inviting space for members of the armed forces that served out country.

“Open up a dialogue with some of our key stakeholders and show leadership within the county what this office is doing and ow we can generally help veterans, families. That’s the goal,” St. Louis County Veteran Services Director, Tedd Ells says.

There are just under 18,000 veterans in St. Louis County alone.