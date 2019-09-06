World of Wheels Skate Center Debuts Fresh New Rink

Active Adventures: World of Wheels Skate Center in Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s back to school for students in the Twin Ports!

What better way to release some steam and have fun on the weekends than with a trip to the roller rink?

World of Wheels Skate Center in Superior was recently closed for a short period of time to resurface and update their rink.

Now it’s back open to the public, and a plethora of events are scheduled on a weekly basis.

From adult skating, to sensory friendly events and birthday parties, there’s something for everyone to enjoy no matter your age.

FOX 21’s Brett Scott laced up and gave the new rink a try in this week’s Active Adventures.

Click here to learn more and to take a look at upcoming events.