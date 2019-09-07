26th Annual Harvest Festival Takes Over Bayfront Park

Farmers, local crafts and artists came out to meet their customers.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Harvest Festival took over Bayfront Festival Park Saturday.

Farmers and more than 30 local craftspeople and artists showed off their items. They also attended a renewable energy fair to learn more about making farming more sustainable.

“This event is a really good time for people to meet their farmers face to face,” said Festival Director Julie Allen, “as well as all of the local businesspeople and local organizations that show up so it’s a time to talk face to face and make the connections.”

Sponsors of the event included Whole Foods Co-Op, Duluth Coffee Company and Visit Duluth.