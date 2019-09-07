Duluth Police: Body of Missing UMD Student Recovered From Minnesota Slip in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police have confirmed that the body pulled from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park Friday afternoon is that of missing 21-year-old UMD student Jacob Lavoie.

St. Louis County Rescue says the body was recovered at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Lavoie went missing early Sunday morning in Canal Park. Police say he was last seen leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden heading north toward the downtown area just after midnight.

Lavoie’s body was transferred to Midwest Medical Examiners Office where the cause and manner of his death will be determined pending autopsy results.

Duluth Police say they will not be conducting interviews at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.