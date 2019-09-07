First Wine Bar and Winery Opens in Superior

Owner handmakes and sells her own wine.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The first wine bar and winery in Superior held its grand opening, and the wines you get there you really can’t get anywhere else.

Wine Seller Winery on Belknap Street is selling homemade wines that you can taste and buy for yourself.

The owner has been making her own wine for years and wanted to share her creations with other people.

“My fiancé and I have gone all over to different areas in the United States and tried different wine tastings,” owner Tracy Somerville said. “It’s kind of exciting to be able to share what we’ve been able to do and we’ve enjoyed doing that and kinda open that up for other people to enjoy it too.”

The winery is open Tuesday through Thursday form 2pm to 6pm, and Friday to Saturday from 2pm to 9pm.