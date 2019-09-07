Gary New Duluth Celebrates Area Culture at 3rd Annual Ethnic Festival

The GND Rec hosts their 3rd annual Ethnic Festival.

DULUTH, Minn.- People in Gary New Duluth were brought back to their Eastern European roots Saturday afternoon at the 3rd annual Ethnic Festival.

The event was a fundraiser for the GND recreation center, filled with traditional foods, music and activities for the whole community.

GND rec officials say it was the perfect way to honor how far the region has come.

“Because of the rich history in this part of town, we wanted to bring back the sights, the sounds and the taste that we all grew up with growing up out in Gary New Duluth,” GND rec development council board member Fran Morris said.

The GND recreation center is a project 4 years in the making with just a couple of pieces left to complete like a parking lot and skateboard park.