Prep Soccer: Lumberjacks Girls, Hilltoppers Boys, Girls Pick Up Wins

Cloquet-Carlton and Duluth Marshall girls picked up wins on Saturday during Lake Superior Conference Day at Egerdahl Field.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys soccer team continued its strong start to the season, knocking off Robbinsdale Cooper 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Griff Pichetti scored twice in the win. The Hilltoppers will host Mesabi East Area on Tuesday.

In girls action, Egerdahl Field hosted Lake Superior Conference Day. Duluth Marshall defeated Proctor 4-1, Cloquet-Carlton defeated Proctor 1-0 and Duluth Denfeld defeated Two Harbors 1-0.