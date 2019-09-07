Saints Football Rallies, Wins Season Opener in Overtime

DULUTH, Minn. – After trailing 19-0 to Mayville State late in the second quarter, the St. Scholastica football rallied to trail by five at the half, then used a big second half to force overtime and eventually win the season opener 42-35.

Down by two touchdowns with six minutes remaining, the Saints managed to charge down the field twice to tie the game at 35 with just 1:03 remaining in regulation. On the first play of overtime, Zach Edwards connected Reese Jansen in the endzone for the 25 yard touchdown pass to go up 42-35. The comets went for it on third-and-goal, but the pass was intercepted by Will Halloran in the endzone to end the game and give the Saints the win.

Edwards went 34-of-48 for 291 yards and four touchdown passes. Eddie Lee finished with seven catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Heffernan earned his first win as head coach, and this was the first time since 2014 that St. Scholastica has won its season opener. The Saints will be back in action on Sept. 14 at Malosky Stadium against Presentation.