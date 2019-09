Yellowjackets Volleyball Close Out Stinger Classic On Top

After dropping the first set, UWS stormed back to defeat Crow 3-1.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After dropping the first set, the UWS volleyball team stormed back to defeat Crown 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18) to close out the Stinger Classic with two wins.

Cami Sletta led the way with 19 kills, while Megan Holz had 25 assists.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action on Wednesday in Saint Paul against Macalester.