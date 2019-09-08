Bulldogs Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to Huskies in Double Overtime

Senior midfielder Emily Hinz scored both goals for UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team started attacking quickly, but ultimately Michigan Tech won 3-2 in double overtime.

Senior midfielder Emily Hinz scored both goals for the Bulldogs, the first in the fifth minute for the first goal of the game, and the second 24th minute to tie the game at two.

In between Hinz’s two goals, the Huskeis scored two within four minutes. The game would go to double overtime, where Grace Shaw netted the game-winner a minute in to give Michigan Tech the win. The Bulldogs outshot the Huskies 18-10 throughout the match.

The Bulldogs (1-1) will be back at Malosky Stadium on Thursday to take on No. 2 University of Bridgeport.