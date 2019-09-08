Fans Celebrate Viking First Game Win at the Reef

Game ends 28-12 Vikings.

DULUTH, Minn.- An impressive win for the Minnesota Vikings in their first game of the season as the NFL celebrates its 100th year.

“GO VIKINGS! Come on let’s hear it for the Vikings! Woohooo!”

Purple was everywhere as Vikings fans flooded the Reef Bar on London Road as fans turned out for the first game of the season.

They said so far things look promising this year as the Vikings won the first game 28-12.

“It’s gonna be a possibly good year for the Vikes,” said Steve Birkedahl, lifetime resident and fan. “We went 8–7–1 last year, I’m looking at maybe 10–6 this year if you wanna get a prediction outta me.”

A little NFL history, the Vikings won their first ever regular season game in 1961, beating the Chicago Bears 37-13.