First Habitat for Humanity Home Dedicated in Duluth in Years

Lincoln Park home dedicated for partner family.

DULUTH, Minn.- Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home in Duluth to a family in need, their first Duluth home in years.

The home is located in Lincoln Park.

It now belongs to the Witherspoon family who also does work in the community.

The family will pay for the home with Habitat’s help.

Lake Superior Colleges’ construction program and ISD 709 students helped build the two-story home.

“People who don’t know each other, who’ve never seen each other come together for a common good and you don’t find that happening in communities very often,” said Candace Fitzgerald, Board President of the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

The money paid toward the home by the family will go into a mortgage portfolio with Habitat for Humanity, which they’ll use to build future homes in the Northland.