Northern Star: Zach Edwards

For this week's segment, we feature the quarterback on the St. Scholastica football team.

DULUTH, Minn. -St. Scholastica quarterback Zach Edwards entered Saturday’s season opener with high expectations, as he officially started his last first game.

“You think about it’s the last of the end. I’m looking forward to it, I’m excited. Nothing like senior year, nothing like football, so I think it will be a good time,” Edwards said.

In his junior season, Edwards was First Team All-UMAC, broke six single season program records, finished fifth in DIII in passing yards per game and led the conference in passing yards and touchdowns.

While he made his mark in the record books, Edwards feels he has a lot more to achieve this year.

“Definitely still a lot to work on. Things did go really well last year but like I said, got a lot to improve on. I want to be a better team player,” Edwards said.

“Zach is going to accomplish everything that he wants to accomplish because he works for it. And whatever that is in life, that’s what he’s going to do. I hope that’s rubbing off on all of our players, that’s the idea. What he did last year is in the past and he’s already moved on,” head coach Mike Heffernan said.

Now, Edwards is hoping to make the most of his senior season and bring the program back to their championship ways.

“Obviously coming here, this was a winning program and since I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to win one yet. So that’s definitely at the top of the to–do list,” Edwards said.

And he also hopes he can be a leader for the team, as Edwards was voted one of the captains of the Saints this season.

“We’ve got a lot of younger guys this year so we’ve got to bring those guys along, be a leader to them. Kind of show them the ropes and build a better culture this year. There’s something special about this team this year,” Edwards added.

And while his senior season is underway, Edwards can’t help to look back as he wraps up his Saints career.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve gone through some adversity, gone through some ups and downs obviously. But it’s been a lot of fun, met a lot of great people, met a lot of great coaches, been really fortunate and I’m happy I came here,” Edwards said.

“His legacy is going to be the bar that he set, and he’s going to continue to raise that bar and people may say that what he did and what he represented last year was a legacy, but there’s still work to be done. Whether he goes above and beyond by far or by little, he’s still going to have a legacy and his legacy is going to be about his effort, his work ethic and everything that he does for the College of St. Scholastica and this football program and his teammates,” Heffernan added.