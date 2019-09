Bulldogs Volleyball Continues Hot Start, Sweeps Greyhounds

Abby Mickle led the way with nine kills while her sister Brynne had 25 assists.

CARLTON, Minn. – The Carlton volleyball, who is ranked eighth in class A, continued its strong start to the season, sweeping Duluth East on Monday 3-0.

Abby Mickle finished with nine kills, Taylor Nelson finished with eight and Alaina Bennett had six kills. Brynne Mickle led the way with 25 assists.

Carlton will host Esko on Tuesday night.