Helping Children With Hair Loss

The community came together Monday to donate 8-10 inches of their hair to children across America

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Certain diseases and the treatments for them, such as chemotherapy can cause a child’s hair to fall out, and that can be devastating for kids who just want to fit in and don’t want to be seen as different.

Serenity Spa & Salon partnered with a non-profit called ‘Children With Hair Loss’, to have those in the community come in to chop 8-10 inches of hair off for free to help kids around the country.

“Oh it’s phenomenal. It makes you feel good right? Anything like this is, it just makes you feel good to be able to do it and we enjoy it. Us as our staff we pride ourselves on”, said Jolene Timmers, Owner of Serenity Spa & Salon Featuring Posh Affair Boutique.

By the end of the day, the salon had 34 people stop in for these generous haircuts. One person even donated 29 inches of their hair to donate to a kid in need.