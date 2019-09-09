Medical Examiner Cites Drowning as Cause of UMD Student’s Death

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, drowning was cited as the preliminary cause of death for 21-year-old Jacob Lavoie.

The UMD student was pulled from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park around 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Lavoie was last seen leaving Grandma’s Sports Garden around midnight and early morning September 1.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says toxicology is still pending.

According to the report, the Duluth Police Department and St. Louis Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.