Minnesota Oil Pipeline Fight Highlights Democratic Dilemmas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A divisive fight over a crude-oil pipeline across Minnesota is pinning Democratic presidential hopefuls between environmentalists and trade unions in the 2020 battleground state.

And that’s testing those candidates’ campaign promises to ease away from fossil fuels.

Progressive candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have condemned a Canadian company’s plan to replace and expand capacity of its old and deteriorating Line 3 pipeline.

The line carries Canadian crude across the forests and wetlands of northern Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Warren and Sanders are siding with environmentalists and tribal groups who have been trying to stop the project for years.

Other candidates have been largely silent, mindful that such projects are job creators for some of the working-class voters they may need to win the state in 2020.