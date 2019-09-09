Saints Football Team Dedicating Season to Jeff LeMay

The team will be wearing decals in the back of their helmets with LeMay's #29.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the St. Scholastica football team pulled off an epic comeback win in their season opener against Mayville State. One of the many things that propelled them to that win was a special person in their thoughts.

The Saints are dedicating this season to teammate Jeff LeMay, who is recovering from a car accident he was in just over a month ago. The team will be wearing decals in the back of their helmets with LeMay’s #29. Although he was unable to be there in person on Saturday, the Saints felt his energy during the game.

“Actually, he was FaceTiming with somebody as we walked out. Jeff said it was an amazing game, he loved watching it and i can’t wait to see him, that’s for sure,” said head coach Mike Heffernan.

“It means a lot. We wish he was here supporting us but you know that he’s at home supporting us and I’m glad we got the win for him,” quarterback Zach Edwards said.

LeMay’s family is updating his current status on the website CaringBridge.org and they say he is now home in Shoreview, MN. CSS also says their Homecoming Game September 21st against Crown will be named “Jeff LeMay Day”.