School Board Accepting Applications To Fill Josh Gorham’s Seat

The school board voted unanimously to accept applications this month

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth School Board is moving forward to fill a vacant seat after last week’s abrupt resignation by Josh Gorham. Gorham cited his frustrations with administration and board leadership for what he calls a “dismissive approach to improving graduation rates and student test scores”.

Monday the board held a special meeting and voted unanimously to accept applications this month from the community to fill the seat. They also voted to approved three questions on the application.

“Why do you want to be a Duluth public schools board member? What skills and experiences would you bring to the Duluth public schools personally, professionally and in community involvement? And how would you represent our diverse district community” said Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Duluth School Board Chair.

The School Board expects to appoint the new board member before the end of the year through a public process, and serve through December of 2020.

A special election will happen the month before in November. That person will serve the remaining year of Gorham’s terms through 2021.