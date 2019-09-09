September 9th Marks the Anniversary of the First Locomotive in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – September 9th marks the 158th anniversary of the arrival of the William Crooks locomotive in Minnesota.

The steam train now resides in the lake superior railroad museum at the depot.

It was the first locomotive on the Minnesota Pacific, which was the very first railroad connecting the twin cities to the West Coast.

The locomotive was named after William Crooks who was the mechanical engineer on the railroad.

Museum staff say this locomotive represented the progression of the use of railways in America.

It also played a major role in connecting the state with the rest of the country.

“Minnesota was not just a territory anymore. It was now a part of the united states of America. This engine represents that great change. you have to feel proud because it helped change Minnesota,” said Executive Director

The train has resided at the depot since 1975.