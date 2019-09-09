Shepard, Wolff Named Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Captains for 2019-20

Nick Wolff was an alternate captain last season, while Hunter Shepard was once again the backbone for the UMD men's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to UMD Athletics, goalkeeper Hunter Shepard and defenseman Nick Wolff have been named captains for the UMD men’s hockey team for this upcoming season.

Wolff was an alternate captain last season, while Shepard was once again the backbone for the Bulldogs as they won back-to-back national championships.

Wolff had five goals with 13 assists last year, while Shepard finished with a .923 save percentage, ranked first in the nation in wins and was a Mike Richter award finalist. Shepard becomes the first UMD goalie to serve as captain since Rick Heinz back in 1976.

The Bulldogs will host the University of Alberta in an exhibition on Oct. 5 and open the regular season Oct. 11 against UMass-Lowell.