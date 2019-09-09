Streets Around Adas Israel Synagogue Closed as Fire Crews Investigate Cause

Fire was the biggest they've seen in while, Fire Chief said.

DULUTH, Minn.- At a press conference, the Duluth Fire Chief released an update on the fire that burned down the Adas Israel Synagogue in Duluth.

The East Third Street building caught fire around 2:30 Monday morning, in a blaze the Fire Chief said is the biggest they’ve seen in a while.

It took crews a few hours to get the fire under control after it grew quickly, to damage the building beyond repair. One firefighter was injured n the response, he has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Now the streets around the site have been closed to traffic, as crews continue their investigation into the cause.

“We have things closed off, we have, we’re working on building stabilization right now, so they’re making sure all the utilities are taken care of,” said Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj.

“Continue our investigation this evening, I’d like to say that we can have things wrapped up but it may go into tomorrow, we’ll see.”

As of now, the Police and Fire Chiefs said their investigation, with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No cause of the fire is known at this time.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe page has been set up for the Adas Israel Congregation, it can be found here.