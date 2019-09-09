Suspect, Shooting Victim Charged in Connection to Maple Shooting

MAPLE, Wis. – One of the suspects, and the shooting victim detained in connection to a shooting incident earlier this month in Maple have been charged.

According to court records, 37-year-old Leah Marie Sommerlot has been charged with aiding a felon – falsifying information, obstructing an officer and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and 29-year-old Patrick Staton has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The criminal complaint states that Sommerlot called 911 on September 2, to report her boyfriend had been shot. During the phone call her boyfriend could be heard in the background telling Sommerlot “to hang up the phone” and to “get his gun and holster off of him.”

When officers arrived on scene at Pellman Loop Road, officers searched the property and found an AR-15 on the top shelf of a closet in the master bedroom as well as a .45 revolver in Sommerlot’s dresser.

When interviewed by detectives about the shooting incident, Sommerlot denied that her boyfriend ever had a gun during the incident and said there were no other guns on the property other than the .45 revolver in her dresser.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 3 investigators discovered a 9mm handgun with a holster hidden inside of a couch in the living room of the residence.

The complaint says when detectives interviewed Sommerlot again she confessed to detectives that she was hiding the firearms for her boyfriend who is a convicted felon and also admitted to taking the holster with the 9mm handgun off of her boyfriend and hiding it in the couch.

Staton has previously been convicted of felonies in Wisconsin including burglary, felony intimidation of a witness by threatening force, felony delivery of controlled substances, and felony bail jumping.

Authorities say the shooting remains an ongoing and active investigation.