Take One Last Look Inside The Exchange

DULUTH, MN – Mark Edwards has been in the restaurant business for over 40 years.

“I was at Spirit Mountain when they first opened and unpacked the plates from the straw back then,” Exchange Cafe and Bakery Owner, Mark Edwards says.

The Exchange bakery and cafe first opened back in 1988, and after his tenure with Spirit Mountain, Edwards took it over in 1997.

He’s offering more than just the renowned cake.

“In the morning we have a lot of continental breakfast stuff. So we have sandwiches, salads soup- hot lunch specials.”

Now, The Exchange will officially close on September 30th.

“It came up a little bit sooner than I expected. I thought we were gonna go a little more through the fall but that’s okay,” Head Biscuiteer, Autumn Senarighi says.

Edwards cited an expiring lease and remodeling of the board of trade building- where the restaurant calls home- as the main reasons behind the decision.

“This is the only place I get all my cakes and deserts from for all occasions,” Senarighi says.

“People who get the cakes, they are all really disappointed and concerned about where they are going to get the exchange cake. So I feel we’re kinda disappointing them, but on the other hand, they’re wishing us well,” Edwards says.

Edwards goes on to say that the restaurant will fulfill catering orders through October for commercial businesses, and the phone is still ringing off the hook.

“The vast majority of them like what they get and they keep coming back.”

Edwards says he would like to do some traveling in his retirement, and is also looking forward to sleeping in.