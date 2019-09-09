UMD Football Moves Up One Spot in AFCA Poll

UMD are coming off a dominating win over Minot State in Week One.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is ranked 13th in the AFCA Division II Coaches poll for Week One.

The Bulldogs moved up one spot after being ranked 14th to start the season. UMD started off the season in a big way, dominating Minot State 52–7 and picking up 552 total yards. The Bulldogs will look to continue their 20-game NSIC undefeated streak this Saturday as they hit the road for the first time against MSU-Moorhead.